Amit N. Patel Sells 1,000 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,885.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:MEI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.52. The company had a trading volume of 138,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.45. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 96.4% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 245,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after buying an additional 120,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after buying an additional 23,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 374.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 44,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 34,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

