Analysts Anticipate Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to Post $0.65 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) to post $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Rogers Communications reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rogers Communications.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RCI shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

NYSE:RCI traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.78. 182,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $37.84 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3981 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its position in Rogers Communications by 8.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,529,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,085,015,000 after buying an additional 1,807,072 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Rogers Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,205,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,063,866,000 after buying an additional 1,817,283 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 7.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,024,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,437,000 after buying an additional 835,390 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Rogers Communications by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,223,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $286,921,000 after buying an additional 761,928 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Rogers Communications by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,199,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,357,000 after buying an additional 543,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

