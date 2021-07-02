Analysts Expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Will Announce Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will report $2.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42. AGCO reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year earnings of $8.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.72 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $153.96 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.19. The company had a trading volume of 444,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,899. AGCO has a 12 month low of $52.36 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.26%.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at $415,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $2,950,200.00. Insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of AGCO by 35.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,832 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter valued at $17,578,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 87.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 10.5% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

