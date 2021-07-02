Analysts Offer Predictions for GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GreenPower Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

NASDAQ:GP opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.82 and a quick ratio of 12.09. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 65.94% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%.

In related news, CEO Fraser Atkinson acquired 5,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,078,359.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the first quarter worth $478,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in GreenPower Motor by 40.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 139,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,893 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth $3,461,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the first quarter worth $1,417,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in GreenPower Motor by 110.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

