Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for nVent Electric (NVT)

6/29/2021 – nVent Electric was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/26/2021 – nVent Electric was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2021 – nVent Electric was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2021 – nVent Electric was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/8/2021 – nVent Electric had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – nVent Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – nVent Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

nVent Electric stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.39. 11,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3,139,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. Analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 2,941.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,156,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,197,000 after buying an additional 2,085,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $44,196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,734,000 after buying an additional 1,688,904 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth about $39,756,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 112.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,427,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,690,000 after buying an additional 1,285,724 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

