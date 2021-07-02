Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.54). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVXL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday. Dawson James lifted their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.37. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12).

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $4,422,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,678,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 159,918 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 30,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

