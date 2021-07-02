Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock Price Down 3.5% Following Insider Selling

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) dropped 3.5% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $23.70. Approximately 36,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,026,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

Specifically, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $4,422,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $438,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVXL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. Dawson James boosted their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.60 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.37.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 299.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

