Anchor Protocol (ANC) Price Down 8.9% This Week

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.27 or 0.00006728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $187.49 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010503 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,727,691 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

