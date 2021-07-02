Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANDHF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

