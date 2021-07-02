AnRKey X Trading 11.9% Lower This Week ($ANRX)

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2021

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AnRKey X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AnRKey X has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $125,090.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.
  • XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001933 BTC.
  • Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00045113 BTC.
  • Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00126280 BTC.
  • Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00169445 BTC.
  • Egoras (EGR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000152 BTC.
  • SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
  • Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,297.93 or 1.00053142 BTC.
  • Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002938 BTC.

AnRKey X Coin Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,428,430 coins. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AnRKey X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using US dollars.

