Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,288,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589,520 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.42% of Antero Resources worth $43,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Antero Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Antero Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Antero Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 93.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AR. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.76.

NYSE:AR opened at $15.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $15.54.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Antero Resources’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

