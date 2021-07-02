Anthony Lowings Sells 2,517 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.92. 40,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,238. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $122.72.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,322,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,447 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $301,006,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,765,000 after purchasing an additional 969,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,184,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,114,000 after purchasing an additional 659,935 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.72.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.