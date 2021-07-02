Anyswap (ANY) Price Tops $1.60 on Major Exchanges

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $29.84 million and approximately $91,254.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00004821 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00045053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00126208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00169344 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,324.61 or 1.00374716 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002942 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

