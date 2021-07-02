APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 219,872 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 803,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,872 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.26% of Discover Financial Services worth $64,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $119.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.31. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.31.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

