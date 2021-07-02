APG Asset Management N.V. Has $63.82 Million Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 804,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 432,699 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.64% of Autohome worth $63,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Autohome by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

ATHM opened at $63.10 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.38 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATHM shares. TheStreet lowered Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. CLSA downgraded Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.