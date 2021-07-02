APG Asset Management N.V. Has $64.44 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,022,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 591,488 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.29% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $64,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.61. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.