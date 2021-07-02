APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 294.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,314 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 1.91% of Balchem worth $66,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Balchem by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Balchem by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCPC opened at $132.81 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $89.68 and a 1-year high of $134.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

