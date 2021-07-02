APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 17,898 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,431,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,898 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.09% of Snap worth $63,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Snap by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $304,646.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,083,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $107,393.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,995,814 shares of company stock valued at $246,878,968.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.25. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.