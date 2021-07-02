APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 295,553 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,553 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.11% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $61,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.33. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.61 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.62.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

