APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 71,501 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,501 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.18% of Johnson Controls International worth $66,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.57. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $69.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.