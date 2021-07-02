APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 164,253 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $64,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,250. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $474.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $304.18 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.