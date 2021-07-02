Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 79.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,014 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Aramark alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARMK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Aramark stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.67. Aramark has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.