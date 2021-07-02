Arcblock One Day Trading Volume Reaches $24.56 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 31.8% higher against the dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $12.15 million and $24.56 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00053688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00018187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.16 or 0.00687424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00080215 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

ABT is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

