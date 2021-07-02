Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ARKAY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY remained flat at $$124.96 on Friday. 842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.31. Arkema has a 1 year low of $95.95 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arkema will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

