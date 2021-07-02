ARMOR (ARMOR) Market Cap Reaches $22.39 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges. ARMOR has a market cap of $22.39 million and approximately $828,303.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ARMOR

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,525,038 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

