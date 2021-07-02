Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Insider Sells $1,533,800.00 in Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ARVN stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.88. The stock had a trading volume of 264,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,622. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 2.01. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $92.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.72.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,654 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Arvinas by 125.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 628,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arvinas by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,142,000 after acquiring an additional 497,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arvinas by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,986,000 after acquiring an additional 458,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,787,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,800,000 after buying an additional 439,058 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

