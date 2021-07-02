Arweave Price Hits $10.37 on Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $346.41 million and $13.34 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $10.37 or 0.00030794 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

