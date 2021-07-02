Asch (XAS) Price Up 0.4% This Week

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Asch has a total market capitalization of $754,591.43 and approximately $264.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Asch has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Asch coin can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Asch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00045113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00126280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00169445 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,297.93 or 1.00053142 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Asch Coin Profile

Asch’s launch date was September 14th, 2017. Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Asch is www.asch.io . The official message board for Asch is bbs.asch.io . The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asch is a blockchain-based platform where developers can create and deploy decentralized applications. Although it is based on an Ethereum-like model, Asch is designed to make developers' life much easier: adopting JavaScript as a development language or supporting DBMS to store the transaction data. “

Asch Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Asch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.