Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Shares Down 3.1%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.24. Approximately 128,791 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 419,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

AOT has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$1.85 price objective on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$465.84 million and a PE ratio of -124.00.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Ascot Resources Ltd. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Ascot Resources Company Profile (TSE:AOT)

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

