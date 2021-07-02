ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) Price Hits $0.36

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One ASD (BTMX) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001083 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ASD (BTMX) has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. ASD (BTMX) has a market cap of $270.88 million and $1.25 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ASD (BTMX) alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00053688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00018187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.16 or 0.00687424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00080215 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Coin Profile

BTMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD (BTMX) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD (BTMX) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD (BTMX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD (BTMX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD (BTMX) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.