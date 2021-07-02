Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Associated British Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBFY traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.