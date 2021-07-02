Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 3,942.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 735,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717,676 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.79% of Athenex worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in Athenex during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Athenex by 229.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Athenex by 21.0% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Athenex by 34.7% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the first quarter worth $86,000. 57.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATNX opened at $4.84 on Friday. Athenex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.68.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative net margin of 110.02% and a negative return on equity of 89.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athenex news, Director Kim Campbell purchased 8,250 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $36,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,465. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $63,468. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATNX shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

