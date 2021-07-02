Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,270 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.15% of Atkore worth $38,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Atkore by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company.

ATKR stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.10.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

