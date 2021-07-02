Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,638 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.28% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $38,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.45. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.40. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

AUB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

