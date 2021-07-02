Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.35). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.58. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

In related news, CEO Peter Greenleaf acquired 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $112,037.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,007.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 40.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

