Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Autohome were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,577,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Autohome during the first quarter worth $156,156,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autohome during the fourth quarter worth $75,848,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Autohome during the first quarter worth $70,659,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Autohome during the first quarter worth $49,118,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATHM shares. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CLSA cut Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

ATHM opened at $63.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.32. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.38 and a 1 year high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The business had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

