Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $61.34

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.34 and last traded at $62.62, with a volume of 470707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.10.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC cut their price target on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet cut Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CLSA cut Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. Autohome’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome in the first quarter valued at $5,875,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,179,000 after acquiring an additional 169,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 145.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 64,731 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,768,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,177,000 after acquiring an additional 80,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 36.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 25,882 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

