Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APR.UN shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Shares of TSE:APR.UN opened at C$12.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.29. The firm has a market cap of C$485.59 million and a PE ratio of 12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.94. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$8.95 and a 12 month high of C$12.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.66%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.