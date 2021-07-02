AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Short Interest Update

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the May 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 784,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have commented on AN shares. Truist upped their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

In related news, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 21,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.79, for a total transaction of $2,249,518.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,452.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 94,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $9,780,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,569,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,796,000 after purchasing an additional 413,090 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5,070.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after purchasing an additional 366,984 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter worth about $25,430,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,729,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AN stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $36.95 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.28.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

