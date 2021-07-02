AvalonBay Communities, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.88. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ FY2021 earnings at $7.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

AVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.29.

NYSE:AVB opened at $210.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $216.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.79.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

