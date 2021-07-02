AVEVA Group’s (AVEVF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AVEVF. Barclays raised AVEVA Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Investec upgraded AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AVEVA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

OTCMKTS AVEVF remained flat at $$52.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.20. AVEVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.