AXPR (AXPR) Price Reaches $0.0141

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last seven days, AXPR has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. AXPR has a total market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $153,589.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00053688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00018187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.16 or 0.00687424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00080215 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR (AXPR) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

