AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the May 31st total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AzurRx BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Shares of AZRX opened at $0.82 on Friday. AzurRx BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

