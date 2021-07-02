B. Riley Weighs in on Purple Innovation, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.82.

PRPL opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2,788.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.72. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $41.08.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 14.9% in the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,042 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,432,000 after purchasing an additional 870,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 106.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at $55,214,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 13.7% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,472,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,598,000 after buying an additional 177,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.