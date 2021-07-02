Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $209,140,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,803,000 after buying an additional 7,941,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,215,000 after buying an additional 5,878,071 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $86,304,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 480.5% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,900,000 after buying an additional 2,735,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,714,258 shares of company stock valued at $971,786,614. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BKR opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.54 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.92. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

