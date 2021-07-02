Bank of America Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.52. Bank of America has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $355.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 97,289 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 37,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Bank of America by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

