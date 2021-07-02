Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 32,946 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 562.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,946 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Sprout Social worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,442,000 after acquiring an additional 802,120 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 4,773.3% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after acquiring an additional 761,335 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 128,713.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,186,000 after acquiring an additional 729,806 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $34,706,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 756,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,330,000 after acquiring an additional 381,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,400 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $397,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,697 shares of company stock valued at $16,535,285. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $88.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.48. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $95.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.