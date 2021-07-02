Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 147.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,011 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after buying an additional 78,358 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 45.2% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 166,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

