Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 87.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,447 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 266,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,308,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $54,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 10.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,470,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,497,000 after purchasing an additional 139,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,384,000 after purchasing an additional 51,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 95.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $47.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.62. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. Equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

