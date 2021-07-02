Bank of Montreal Can Buys 23,980 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 366.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,980 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $68.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.86. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $63.08 and a 12-month high of $104.94.

